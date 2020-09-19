e-paper
Home / India News / Only ICMR or Centre can comment on ‘community spread’ in India: Delhi Health Minister

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
A total of 2,147 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Friday while 61,037 tests were conducted for the virus.
A large number of coronavirus cases in the country point to “community spread”, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday, adding that only the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or Centre can comment on this.

“When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should have been admitted that there is community spread,” said Delhi Health Minister.

“I believe that there is a spread inside the community. This is absolutely a technical term, scientists will be able to tell better,” he added.

“The positive rate was 6.76 per cent yesterday. For the past few days, we have seen the positivity rate below 7 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate, for the first time, has come down below 10 per cent. On Friday, 30 people had died. The overall death rate is 2.05 per cent. Moreover, 500 ICU beds have been added in Delhi, “ he said.

He added that the doubling rate in Delhi has reached 40 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 32,250 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

