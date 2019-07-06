Only young blood can revive Congress: Captain

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has backed a young leader to galvanise the Congress in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president.

Pointing to the large and growing youth population in the country, the CM in a statement issued here on Saturday has urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to look for Rahul’s replacement in a charismatic Gen Next leader, who can enthuse people with his pan-India appeal and grassroots presence.

“Rahul had shown the way for youth leaders to take the party’s reins and steer it to greater heights. With India leading the world in terms of the largest youth population, it was natural that a young leader would understand and relate to the desires and aspirations of the people more effectively. Any change in the party leadership must reflect India’s societal reality, with 65% of its population under 35,” said Amarinder.

He said Rahul’s decision to stand firm on his resignation was a major disappointment and setback for the party, from which it could recover only under the dynamic leadership of another young leader.

Only a youth leader could revive the grand old party and urged the Congress leadership to keep the energy, infused by Rahul, going. “The Congress needs young blood to galvanise its rank and file, and once again make it India’s preferred and only choice. The leadership of the party should be such that it reflects the realignment of its vision to the evolving aspirations of the nation,” he added.

A youth leader, with a forward-looking approach, would not only connect better with the large majority of India’s young population but would inculcate the party with a dose of fresh thinking, desperately needed to pull the nation back from the regressive and divisive policies of the ruling BJP, he said.

Amarinder said under the guidance of the experienced party veterans, a young leader, with a visionary approach and modern outlook would pave the way for the birth of a new India – more vibrant, dynamic and progressive. It was time, he said, for the old to give way to the new, without which the Congress could not effectively tackle the challenges faced today.

Top Congress leaders had met informally on Friday and decided to meet on Saturday in the form of a larger group to discuss the situation arising out of Congress president Rahul Gandhi going public with his resignation move.

There was speculation that some possible names to replace Gandhi as the Congress president were discussed, party leaders who attended the meeting said the deliberations centered on Karnataka only.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision making body, will meet soon to discuss Gandhi’s resignation and the possible successor.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 23:58 IST