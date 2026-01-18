Doctors ‘on paper’, fake patients: 6 shocking revelations by ED in Al Falah case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday disclosed several findings against Faridabad-based Al Falah University in its money laundering probe linked to the November 2025 blast near Red Fort in New Delhi. ED chargesheet reveals 5 alarming revelations in Al Falah University case after Delhi blast (File photo)

The university came under the scanner after investigators alleged that a group of extremist doctors used the campus as a base ahead of the attack.

According to the ED chargesheet, filed before a Delhi court on Friday and accessed by PTI news agency, multiple regulatory violations, fraudulent appointments and financial irregularities were detected at the private university. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is separately probing the terrorism angle of the blast. Here are five key revelations made by the ED in its probe so far:

1. Doctors linked to blast hired without police verification The ED found that Al Falah University appointed three doctors linked to the Red Fort blast without any police verification or background scrutiny, as reported by PTI. Two of them, Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, were later arrested by the NIA, while the third, Dr Umar Nabi, was the man behind the steering wheel of the vehicle involved in the explosion near Red Fort.

The Registrar of the university, in his statement recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, “acknowledged” the visits of probe agencies to the campus and confirmed the arrests of “Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, associated with the University hospital.”

He also stated that doctors at the medical college, established in 2019, were hired “without” any police verification, the report added.

2. ‘On paper’ doctors One of the most significant findings in the ED chargesheet is the alleged use of “on paper” doctors to obtain mandatory approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Quoting the chargesheet, officials told PTI that several doctors were employed only on documents under clauses such as “22 days punch” or “two days per week” to project them as regular faculty.

In reality, the ED claimed, these specialists neither attended college regularly nor taught classes or treated patients at the university hospital. The arrangement was allegedly designed “just to obtain” NMC approvals and ensure the medical college continued to operate without disruption.

3. Fake patients The ED has also relied on text messages and video chats appended to the chargesheet, which allegedly show that the university hospital was largely non-functional ahead of regulatory inspections.

The probe agency claimed that “fake” patients were admitted shortly before the inspection to create an impression of a functional healthcare facility. It added that temporary hiring of doctors was done only to meet regulatory requirements during inspections.

According to officials, the records indicate that there were no patients, staff or doctors present on the premises less than three weeks before an NMC inspection, the news agency report said.

4. Terror-linked doctors' appointment The Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university told the ED that all three doctors allegedly involved in terror-related activities were appointed during her tenure.

These included Dr Ganaie, a junior resident in the general medicine department since October 2021; Dr Saeed, an associate professor in pharmacology since October 2021; and Dr Nabi, an assistant professor in general medicine since May 2024.

She informed investigators that these appointments were “recommended” by the university’s HR head and “approved” by Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, after which she issued the formal appointment letters.

The VC also told the ED that “no police verification or scrutiny” was carried out at the time of their appointments.

5. ₹ 493.24 crore ‘proceeds of crime’ The ED has pegged the alleged proceeds of crime in the case at ₹493.24 crore. It claimed this amount was collected as annual tuition and examination fees by “deceiving” students through “false” claims of NAAC accreditation and valid UGC recognition.

The agency stated that Siddiqui played a “central, dominant and controlling role” in the alleged money laundering. It also found that “on paper” doctors were paid “significantly” lower salaries than others of the same designation and that some were issued “fake” work experience certificates under his control, PTI reported.

6. Overseas links of Siddiqui's children The ED has additionally flagged possible overseas links involving Siddiqui’s children. Officials aware of the matter earlier told HT that the probe suggests his son Afham Ahmed and daughter Afiya Siddiqa may be holding dual citizenship, as certain foreign incorporation filings describe them as British nationals. This claim is currently under verification.

Siddiqui, however, denied having “any connection” with any terrorist or banned organisation in his statement before the agency.

The ED has recorded statements of several senior executives and faculty members of Al Falah University as part of its probe. It is expected to file a supplementary chargesheet, as the alleged proceeds of crime may increase once the university’s financial records beyond March 2025 are examined.

