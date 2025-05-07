Operation Sindoor: Who all from Masood Azhar's family were killed in Indian strike?

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday revealed that they had carried out a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor was executed against various terrorist organisations in Pakistan and PoK

Operation Sindoor dismantled terrorist camps related to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaishe-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strikes, which were conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, based on credible information.

How many people were killed in Operation Sindoor?

During a press briefing Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that the strike did not target any military installation and stated that there were no civilian casualties reported in Pakistan.

The Pakistan military has claimed that 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the attack, across six out of nine locations which were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar claimed that 10 members of his family, as well as four close associates were killed in a missile attack on the terror organisation's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

Who all from Masood Azhar's family died?

A statement attributed to Masood Azhar notes that his elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece and five children from his extended family died during the strike.

The retaliatory action against Pakistan came in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which led to the death of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and left several others injured as well.

An offshoot of LeT, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the terror attack in India, and New Delhi had linked Pakistan to the cross-border terrorism. Islamabad has denied all charges of being connected to the terrorist act.