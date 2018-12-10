Opinion: Yogi Adityanath, not demonetisation, is PM Modi’s biggest blunder, writes Shekhar Gupta

There is a wise Punjabi metaphor that applies universally: One who’s a disaster in Lahore, will also be a disaster in Peshawar.

In our politics today, it perfectly fits Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is going around rabble-rousing in other states as the BJP’s Grand National Polariser. He fires the imagination of the faithful and entertains them with cheap thrills. But they are going to vote BJP anyway. His inability to swing the vote any place else is now evident.

So far, I had maintained that Narendra Modi’s biggest blunder as prime minister was demonetisation. I have changed my mind.

Demonetisation continues to be a blunder. Even if it paid rich dividends in Uttar Pradesh elections soon after, Modi erred in gifting away that incredible success to Yogi Adityanath who no one had voted for. Demonetisation broke his government’s economic momentum. Yogi Adityanath may wreck his immediate political future. Therefore, it pushes demonetisation to the number two spot.

The first issue with Adityanath isn’t that he is doing anything different from what he was hand-picked for. It is just that he’s doing that job much too well. He was supposed to polarise not just Uttar Pradesh but also the rest of the country, especially the Hindi heartland. He is doing that with aplomb.

Just that he is defying two presumptions of two of his party bosses. One, that they will be able to control him. And two, that as he goes around the country as a communalising para-commando, he will make sure that his state will be properly governed, and he will deliver the seats there.

Now he looks incapable of either. He can’t deliver the seats in Uttar Pradesh, and isn’t swinging elections elsewhere. That’s why, a disaster in Lahore and a disaster in Peshawar.

Also read: No mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr incident an accident: Yogi Adityanath

It was also said that if Modi could keep Gujarat in control while campaigning nationally, so could Yogi. But Modi had already been entrenched in Gujarat for 12 years, and Yogi isn’t Modi. Modi left Hindutva behind in Gujarat in 2013-14 and took a more inclusive idea of reformed, growth-driven Gujarat-model governance to the rest of India. Yogi is exporting his Gorakhpur-style gau-bhakt Hindutva, Uttar Pradesh’s completely broken governance model and divisive discourse. His rise is enabling a new lumpenised class of semi-literate, unemployable saffron power to rise across the country. I am not sure even he will know how to rein in the emotional and physical malevolence he is unleashing.

Further, while Modi and Shah worked on living out their fantasy of building a Congress-mukt Bharat, Yogi is building on his ideal of Muslim-mukt Uttar Pradesh. He is also hoping to export it to other states. It may be his brief too.

Actually, his Ali versus Bajrang Bali, Hanuman-is-a-Dalit, Owaisi-will-have-to-leave-India, Hyderabad-will-become-Bhagyanagar, who-killed-the-cow after his police inspector was killed in a mere “accident” etc., may not have embarrassed his leaders. His brief, or KRAs (Key Result Areas as HR people prefer to say), included saying what others would rather not. But he is going too far and too fast. And solo.

If his language doesn’t embarrass his leaders why should they complain?

For two reasons. One, that it is not translating into votes. Yet, it is just that he has now emerged as his party’s most sought-after campaigner. In recent travels through poll-bound states, we found that he’s the campaigner BJP candidates wanted most of all. As India’s Greatest Polariser now, he has begun to overshadow his bosses. You could call him BJP’s Navjot Singh Sidhu, except that he has India’s largest state under his belt. And when it comes to his party’s basic ideology, he is even more a “native” than any Modi or Shah. He’s the inheritor of one of the biggest Hindu seats of power.

Narendra Modi had firmly put down Pravin Togadia when he was doing some of this. Yogi isn’t so easy to tame. He isn’t just a shaven-headed, saffron-robed Togadia. He’s the reigning spiritual and temporal head of a huge Hindu temple-sect. His following is rising among his party’s faithful. On his own ambition, he hasn’t said much yet. Just note that at Dainik Jagran’s conclave, he did let slip a boast that left to him, he would settle the temple issue in 24 hours.

He isn’t an immediate threat to Modi. But he’s becoming big trouble. Unlike when Modi ventured out of Gujarat, Yogi’s own state is slipping out of his grasp. Unemployment and frustration have ruined the optimism Modi’s campaign had generated, and remember, no one had voted for Yogi except in Gorakhpur. His party will probably overlook cow-related violence. It suits them. It is his diminishing political control that would worry them. In the general elections due within six months now, how many seats does BJP expect to win in Uttar Pradesh?

For all their supposed Kautilyan genius, Modi and Shah have created a Frankenstein’s monster in their front-yard. He can divide, his own state and the rest of the country, but can’t deliver the seats anywhere. Yet, if the party fails to get sufficient numbers in 2019, he will become a key player. Given a free rein for another six months, he will go destroying social cohesion across the country and be adored by the minority-hating faithful. For a weakening Modi, therefore, Yogi is now a lose-lose-lose proposition: Bad optics, worse governance, and the worst politics.

Which is the reason we now elevate him, the third most powerful man in the BJP, above demonetisation, as Modi’s greatest blunder.

By special arrangement with

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:34 IST