Opposition MPs have faith in me, I will not betray them: Om Birla

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 02:17 IST

Speaker Om Birla has completed his first session in the Lok Sabha, said to be the most productive inaugural session since 1952. In an interview with Saubhadra Chatterji, Birla said he never took any decision unilaterally but once a decision was made, he did not wish to reconsider it. He said the Lower House would continue to work overtime under him, and that he had made a special effort to get more women MPs to participate in debates. Edited excerpts:

Q. On your first day as Speaker, did you expect that the House would perform so well?

I had hope and confidence that if I can run the House impartially and take everyone on board, then the House would run. I understand the House comprises different parties and leaders with various ideologies. Everyone has his or her own political position, policies and directions. But despite this, whenever the House faces an issue of national importance, I have seen that MPs rise above their political affiliations to speak in one voice. And if they see that the person in the Chair is impartial and running the House in an unbiased manner, then the House runs smoothly and its dignity is also upheld.

Q. Your first session as Speaker has seen zero disruptions. What was your plan to achieve this?

I had made no elaborate plan whatsoever. As I didn’t know many senior MPs personally before I became the Speaker, I had little idea about their nature or style of politics. But I made one request to all Opposition MPs -- that they should not disrupt the House. Whatever you want to say, I will give you the chance.

I never stopped any member from speaking inside the House. Many a time, they wanted clarifications on bills, I allowed them all. I gave maximum time for debate on all bills to ensure that MPs get a chance to speak on that issue and gave them time in Zero Hour.

After my first session, it’s my gut feeling that every member wants Parliament to run. They want the House to run without disruption so that they can get opportunities to speak on various subjects. And I think they believed that I will give them that chance.

Q. For more than 30 days in the recent budget session, the Lok Sabha ran till late evening. Is this going to be the new norm?

Not only did it run for long hours but more importantly, members sat through the discussions and patiently waited for their turn. Even when the House ran very late, members remained present. We never faced any problem of getting the quorum (minimum number of MPs required in the House to continue proceedings). I think it was a successful experiment which got support from MPs cutting across party lines. Members also felt that if the House runs for longer hours, we will get more time. And mark my words, in the coming days the attendance in Parliament will improve.

The budget session has created one interesting record. According to PRS Legislative Research’s data, 96% women MPs participated in the discussions in the House.

I am very happy that so many women MPs have participated in House proceedings. I want more women to participate and take the lead in debates. In fact, I had met many women MPs to tell them that they must participate in the House. I told them that I will be very happy if you speak about the issues related to your constituency and any other subject of your choice. As you know, participation in Zero Hour or Question Hour is decided through lottery. But on one occasion, I allowed UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to speak even when her name was not listed through the lottery. And why shouldn’t I? This House belongs to the members of Parliament. And for me, all members, be it in the treasury benches or the opposition benches, are equal and should have the same rights.

Q. This was the first session after the election. The new government has just been formed and is in its honeymoon period as far as the opposition MPs are concerned. But don’t you think after some time, when elections will be nearer, partisan politics will take centre-stage and the House will face frequent disruptions?

I believe the first session is the toughest one (laughs). I don’t think disruptions will take place in election season. This is because the MPs, particularly those from opposition parties, have developed a faith that I will not betray their rights. They have also realized that when the House functions smoothly, people repose conviction in our parliamentary democracy. People can see how their representatives are talking in this highest forum. And since MPs are elected by the voters of a constituency, those people want their MPs to participate in Parliament. People don’t elect MPs to disrupt the House.

Q. You said you want to appoint experts to help MPs understand various aspects of legislations...

Yes. Arrangements will be made in the House to help the MPs understand the legal aspects and finer points of a legislation. We will provide them with research papers on different issues and bills. The idea is that an MP can complete his entire research on a bill before he speaks on it in the House. I don’t want to suggest to them whether they should vote in favour of a bill or not. It’s just to help them understand the legal points in the bill so that he is better informed to debate. Similarly, we will provide them research notes on key national issues.

Q. You once famously said in a meeting, “My name is Om Birla and if I take a decision, I don’t need to reconsider it.”

(Laughs) Well, this is how this system should work. When the Speaker takes a decision, he or she should take others along with him. It’s not as if Om Birla takes the decision unilaterally. I consult other party leaders, take them into confidence before arriving at a decision. That’s why I stand by what I say.

Q. We saw you sitting in the Chair till late evening. Your officials say you come to office by 9.30 am every day. Is it necessary for the Speaker to slog for long hours?

I thought it was my responsibility to be in office as long as the proceedings are on. If the Speaker sits through the debates, the MPs also feel inclined to stay in the House for longer hours. I am sure I will continue to do the same for the full five years. The Deputy Speaker or a Chairman may run the House, but I will make myself available in my office. If I don’t properly attend my office, how can I ask other MPs to regularly attend Parliament?

Q. You also want the government to create a modern Parliament building. Are you suggesting there should be a brand new Parliament building or should this current building be modernized?

I have requested the government to consider a modern Parliament House. It is up to the government now on what they want to do. We will take feedback from MPs, journalists and other stakeholders to decide what to do. We will also go through the report of Sundar Bhandari which was given on this subject. Whether the old building will continue to be used or an absolutely new building is required, it will be decided as per the will of the stakeholders. One part of it will certainly be making Parliament paperless. I don’t think there is any need to print bundles and bundles of documents. We can print just a few copies of important documents. Everything else can be made available online.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:14 IST