OPS-EPS duo amends AIADMK bylaws to shut doors on VK Sasikala

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday amended its bylaws to strengthen norms that will help retain the present leadership structure of top two positions held by O Panneerselvam (also known as OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The amendments to the bylaws effectively closes the door on VK Sasikala, who has recently started claiming to be the 'general secretary’ of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

The amendments effected at the Executive Committee meeting of the AIADMK held in Chennai mandate a 'single vote' by 'primary members' to elect the top leadership, which is the two positions of coordinator and joint coordinator.

While the changes introduced in 2017 had bestowed all the powers vested with the top position of general secretary to the then newly created positions of party coordinator (Panneerselvam) and joint coordinator (Palaniswami), the current tweaks further strengthen that top party structure.

While the posts are two, there cannot be separate votes, as the twin positions together constitute the party top leadership.

According to the AIADMK, Sasiakala is not a member of the party, though she has claimed to be the general secretary. Senior leader D Jayakumar told reporters that only those who have been primary members for five years or more are eligible to vote to elect the party leadership

(With inputs from agencies)