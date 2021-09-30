Orang national park in Assam to reopen for tourists today, Kaziranga tomorrow

The famous Orang National Park (ONP) in Assam will reopen for tourists on Thursday after remaining shut for several months in view of the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation and the monsoon season. According to ONP divisional forest officer Pradipta Baruah, the national park is opening for visitors on September 30 for the 2021-22 tourist season, amid a strict vigil over all necessary Covid-19-related norms and protocols. Due to the poor condition of the roads due to recent floods in Assam, only a section of the safari route inside the park will however be opened to tourists at present. The repair work for the remaining section of the road is on, and visitors will be notified regarding it in due time, the forest officer said.

Also Read | Biggest stockpile of rhino horns consigned to flames in Assam on World Rhino Day

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also given its nod to reopen the famous national parks at Kaziranga and Manas from October 1, in view of the upcoming festive season. However, all coronavirus disease-related necessitated protocols will be followed strictly, and officials have been instructed to ensure at all times that tourists adhere to the norms. The Kaziranga national park (KNP) – famous all across the world for the one-horned rhinos which reside here – also remained shut for the past several months due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It will initially be opened on October 1 with tourists getting partial access to only three ranges, while the rest of the ranges will be unlocked gradually.

Also Read | Assam to destroy nearly 2,500 rhino horns; to preserve few as exhibits

Tourists, who flock to the largest national park in the northeast from the country and abroad, will be allowed to have only a jeep safari for now, but they won't be able to access the much sought-after elephant ride.

The Manas National park, on the other hand, will also reopen its gates from October 1, according to park ranger Babul Brahma. There are no notifications at present regarding certain sections of the park being locked for the time being, unlike the others; officials will, however, continue to monitor tourists for adherence to Covid-19-related protocols, Brahma added.