‘Our fight against coronavirus will be talked about world over’: PM Modi

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 11:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday tnat people across the globe will discuss India’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic as he pointed out how every citizen has come forward to help each other.

“When the entire world is battling this pandemic, in future whenever this war with the pandemic will be discussed, its events recalled, I am confident that India’s people-driven war will surely be discussed,” the Prime Minister said on his Mann ki Baat programme.

“In every nook and corner of the country, people have come forward to help each other. From feeding the poor to arranging ration, observing lockdown, manning hospitals to indigenous production of medical equipment, the entire country is marching hand -in- hand in one direction towards one goal,” he said.

Modi also praised the billions of Indians and said: “India’s fight against corona is truly people-driven”.

“It is being fought by the people and the administration in close collaboration... We are fortunate that the entire country, with each of its citizen, is leading and fighting this war as soldiers,” he said.

Also Read| India striving for development, only option is to win war against coronavirus: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister also said the suggestions and phone calls for this edition of Mann ki Baat have been many times higher than usual.

“Encompassing many subjects, your Mann ki Baat suggestions have reached me. I have tried to read them and listen to them as much as possible. In the hustle and bustle of life, I got to focus on several topics which remain unnoticed through your suggestions,” he added.

This is one of Modi’s several addresses to the nation since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown began last month.