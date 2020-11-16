‘Our immediate neighborhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism’: S Jaishankar

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:31 IST

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India’s immediate neighbourhood has “an egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism”.

While speaking at the third edition of the Deccan Dialogue, seemingly in an indication towards Pakistan, Jaishankar said: “As regards to terrorism, that era of ‘not my problem’ came to an end in 9/11, but it has still to provide an international collaborative effort. We have in our immediate neighborhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross border terrorism.”

The Minister said that the world was now becoming gradually aware of the global nature of international terrorism.

“Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight, bringing out related aspects, like terror finance, radicalisation and cyber recruitment. The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on this subject and we will not rest till that happens,” he said.

During his keynote speech, Jaishankar also spoke about issues like climate change and pandemics.

Deccan Dialogue is an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, hosted by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

It has grown as an annual flagship event, aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on India’s external engagement.

The third edition of Deccan Dialogue will deliberate on the theme of ‘Crisis and Cooperation: Imperative in the times of Pandemic’. It is to help all stakeholders comprehend the changes and engage in policy dialogue, where international, national, and local stakeholders can come together to collectively brainstorm, address and respond to the crisis.