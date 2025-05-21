‘Our purpose is to tell the world Pakistan thrives on terrorism’: JDU's Sanjay Jha on all-party delegation

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a delegation of parliamentarians on India's Operation Sindoor global outreach on Wednesday said that purpose of the delegation is to tell the countries across the globe that Pakistan only thrives on the terrorism. JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha stated that the all-party delegations sent by India would inform the world about Pakistan's involvement in backing terrorism.(HT photo)

"My delegation is going to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The purpose of the delegation is to tell the world that Pakistan thrives on terrorism," Jha told ANI.

Also Read: India's Operation Sindoor global outreach begins today, 1st delegation to expose Pakistan in UAE | 10 updates

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is a part of a delegation of nine MPs on India's Operation Sindoor outreach said that a right kind of narrative containing facts and figures will be set globally as it is important that "Pakistan should not mislead these countries".

"As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending 7 delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a highly well thought out expercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism. The intention is to communicate to the different countries of the world that, as far as terrorism and violence are concerned, irrespective of political parties, we are all one," Sarangi said.

Also Read: Delegations to seek support to push Pakistan on rooting out terror

"PM Modi and his govt want to tell the world Pakistan's role in this entire ceasefire pre and post, and it must be understood by one and all...We will set the right kind of narrative containing facts and figures. It is important for us that Pakistan should not mislead these countries. We are optimistic and hopeful that we will achieve the desired results," she added.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed MPs and delegation members at Parliament ahead of their visits under Operation Sindoor to highlight India's fight against cross-border terrorism. Seven all-party delegations will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members.

Also Read: TMC names Abhishek for all-party delegation

The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. On May 10, both countries agreed to cease hostilities.