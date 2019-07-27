Over 1,000 rescued from stranded Mumbai train

Multi-agency rescue

Over 1,000 people stranded on the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, which was marooned in floodwaters between Vagani and Badlapur, 65km from Mumbai, were rescued on Saturday

Stranded for 17 hours

The train left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night, but got stuck at Wangani, around 65km from Mumbai. All passengers, including nine pregnant women, had been rescued by 3pm — 17 hours after the train got marooned

The National Disaster Response Force, Navy, Air Force and Army joined forces for the rescue. Specialist divers of the Navy, two Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF, four NDRF teams and two columns of Army were pressed into service

Rains wreak havoc

Heavy rains across Maharashtra caused flooding in several areas, officials said. In Mumbai, heavy rains hit air services leading to cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine flights

