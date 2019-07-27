Over 1,000 rescued from stranded Mumbai train
The train left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night, but got stuck at Wangani, around 65km from Mumbai. All passengers, including nine pregnant women, had been rescued by 3pm — 17 hours after the train got marooned.india Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Multi-agency rescue
Stranded for 17 hours
Multi-agency rescue
The National Disaster Response Force, Navy, Air Force and Army joined forces for the rescue. Specialist divers of the Navy, two Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF, four NDRF teams and two columns of Army were pressed into service
Rains wreak havoc
Heavy rains across Maharashtra caused flooding in several areas, officials said. In Mumbai, heavy rains hit air services leading to cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine flights
First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:58 IST