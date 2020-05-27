Over 15,000 pigs dead due to African swine fever in Assam: State minister
“African swine fever is increasing day by day. Till today, there have been 15,600 deaths,” state animal husbandry minister Atu Bora told news agency ANI.india Updated: May 27, 2020 07:58 IST
Guwahati
Over 15,000 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Assam, said state animal husbandry minister Atul Bora on Tuesday.
“African swine fever is increasing day by day. Till today, there have been 15,600 deaths,” Bora told ANI.
The minister said that the government has decided on giving certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork products in the state in a bid to give relief to pig rearers.
