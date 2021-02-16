Over 8.7 million people inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine: Govt

India has given more than 8.7 million people the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said many as 87,40,595 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm, it said. Out of this, 85,69,917 people have received the first dose and 170,678 have been given the second dose of the jab, Bhushan said.

As many as 70% of the registered healthcare workers have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, Bhushan said during a press briefing. Eleven states and the Union territories, including Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, have administered first Covid-19 dose to less than 50% of people, Bhushan added. Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and three other states have reported frontline workers' vaccination coverage of over 40 per cent, he also said.

Click here for complete Covud-19 coverage

A massive vaccination drive is underway in India, during which authorities are inoculating millions of health workers and frontline workers in the first phase. The drugs regulatory body of India approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

In the second phase of the drive, people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions will be administered with the jab. The second phase could initiate as early as next month, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

Also Read | South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR

India’s Covid-19 caseload continued to see a downward trend as the country reported 9,121 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has now dropped to 136,000 lakh and consist of just 1.25 per cent of its total case tally. According to the health ministry, 17 states and Union territories reported no fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. While six of them reported no fresh case of infection.

These 17 states and UTs are Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Manipur, Haryana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu (D&D) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (D&N). The six states and UTs with zero infection in the last 24 hours are Sikkim, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Tripura and D&D and D&N, according to the health ministry’s bulletin.

After the United States, India is the second worst-hit country by Covid-19. It is followed by Brazil with 9,866,710 cases and the United Kingdom with 4,059,696 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON