Overnight rain choke Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad roads | Routes that were affected

Heavy rain overnight from Wednesday led to hours-long traffic jams in Delhi and NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad as well as Haryana's Gurugram, which spilled over to Thursday as showers continued at isolated places. Gurugram, India-July 10, 2025: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain on the National Highway-48 service road near Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 10 July 2025. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Commuters and office-goers in Delhi-NCR navigated through waterlogged roads, pothole-ridden stretches, and long snarls on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with several roads almost unnavigable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi and Gurugram for Thursday, with possibility of more rain.

Roads affected after rain on Wednesday

-Heavy traffic was reported for hours from ITO to Old Rohtak Road, Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-8) and Madhuban Chowk after heavy rain on Wednesday night.

-The Shadipur area saw a bumper-to-bumper jam till late afternoon, with motorists reporting delays of up to an hour.

-Traffic from Nangloi towards Najafgarh and vice versa came to a standstill.

-The Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X informed the public that traffic was affected on both carriageways from Nangloi towards Mundka and vice versa on the Rohtak Road due to waterlogging, potholes, and road/sewer repairing by the Public Works Department.

-Near Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri and Mahipalpur, vehicles were seen crawling for kilometres.

-A particularly troubling point was the Zakhira Railway Underpass on Road No 40, where severe waterlogging led to diversions.

Vehicles on the Noida Expressway on Wednesday. Police said traffic jams continued late into the night.(Sunil Ghosh/HT)

-Traffic also crawled near the Hindon Elevated Road, a 10.3 km long, six-lane, elevated expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Cars were stuck in traffic for hours on Wednesday night in Rajnagar Extension, where the Elevated Road ends. In Noida, the expressway among the key roads saw long queues of vehicles.

-Delhi Traffic Police said on X traffic from Shastri Nagar-KD Chowk is diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa.

-Parts of south Delhi, including Sarai Kale Khan, the road leading to the AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital and the Ashram area, too, saw intractable snarls.

I-n Patparganj, a user wrote, "Due to the rain, many people are still stuck in traffic jams. In several places, vehicles are struggling to move forward."

-Commuters from Shalimar Bagh and Shahdara shared similar woes.

-Delhi Traffic Police's X handle has been sharing regular updates of roads affected due to rain-related incidents.

Gurugram traffic

In Gurugram, a truck loaded with beer bottles fell into a crater as a road caved in following overnight torrential rain that brought the city to a standstill, forcing authorities to advise offices to let employees work from home, officials said on Thursday.

-The Wednesday rain left the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road submerged.

Traffic congestion on National Highway-48 due to waterlogging on the service road after heavy rain near the foot overbridge in Narsinghpur village, in Gurugram on Thursday(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

-The road in front of the parking lot near Rajiv Chowk, Sheetla Mata road, Sadar Bazaar, Bus Adda road and roads in nearby colonies were also flooded.

-Waterlogging was also reported from Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk and Sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 and 48.

-There was a 7 to 8-km-long queue of vehicles on National Highway 48 from Narsinghpur to Rajokri in Delhi on Wednesday night.

-About 2.5 feet of water accumulated at Subhash Chowk and people were stuck in a jam till 2 am.

(with PTI inputs)