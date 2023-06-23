Owaisi slams Oppn meet in Patna, questions ‘track record’ of attending leaders

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed the opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna and asked to see the “track record” of the leaders assembled for the meeting. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, he said, “We don't want Narendra Modi to again become the PM of this great country of ours in 2024 and for that, we will be using whatever efforts needed…But this particular meeting held today in Patna, what is the track record of all these political leaders who have assembled there?”

He further hit out at the Congress, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal separately.

“Isn't it right that because of Cong BJP came to power twice? Isn't it right to say that Nitish Kumar was the rail minister when Godra happened and he continued to be with the BJP? He became CM because of an alliance with BJP, he left BJP, formed Mahagathbandhan, became CM, joined BJP, and again left them?” Owaisi questioned.

He added, "Shiv Sena became a secular party. That Shiv Sena where Uddhav Thackeray as the CM stood up in the Maharashtra Assembly and said that “yes, we are proud of demolishing Babri Masjid”.

“…The CM of Delhi supported BJP in the LS and RS when Article 370 was removed in an unconstitutional way. What is this?” he said.

The meeting hosted by Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to explore the possibility of a united front to challenge the ruling BJP in next year's general election began saw the attendance of 32 political leaders from 17 parties. Those in attendance included Trinamool Congress Chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.