Pakistan denies entry to President Kovind’s plane in its airspace

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:30 IST

Pakistan said on Saturday it denied Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s aircraft permission to fly through its airspace due to India’s recent “behaviour”, a remark that prompted New Delhi to call upon the neighbouring country “to recognise the futility of such unilateral actions”.

The decision to deny permission to President Kovind’s aircraft was approved by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of India’s “continuing oppression of the people in Kashmir”, the country’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told state broadcaster PTV.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi moved to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Pakistan’s leadership has repeatedly sought to internationalise the changes in Kashmir, which India has described as a purely internal matter.

“The decision has been taken in view of India’s behaviour,” Qureshi said in a statement. “The Indian President had sought permission to use Pakistan’s airspace to travel to Iceland, but we decided not to permit him,” he added. Qureshi said 34 days had elapsed since restrictions were imposed in Kashmir.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar hit out at Pakistan’s move shortly after Qureshi’s remarks were aired. “We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. We call upon Pakistan to recognise the futility of such unilateral actions,” he said.

India has repeatedly snubbed talks with Pakistan until Islamabad stops terrorist groups from using its soil to launch attacks in India. New Delhi has condemned what it says are provocative and irresponsible statements by the Pakistani leadership following the effective revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan PM Khan and other ministers have spoken of the possibility of war. The Indian government has largely refrained from responding to these comments. The international community has indicated it is satisfied with India’s stance that the changes in Kashmir are an internal matter and this has been reflected in public statements by world leaders, people aware of the developments in New Delhi told Hindustan Times recently.

On Saturday, Qureshi said Pakistan has shown “restraint” in reaction to India’s move in Kashmir but that New Delhi is refusing to budge and is denying basic facilities to the residents of Kashmir.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 22:30 IST