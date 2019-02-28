No deal on IAF pilot captured by Pak, return him immediately: Govt

India on Thursday rejected any possibility of a deal with Pakistan to secure the release of Indian Air Force pilot and stressed that New Delhi expected the officer to be “repatriated unconditionally and immediately”.

“There is no question of any deal,” news agency PTI said, quoting government sources.

India also underlined that New Delhi was still waiting for “immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies”. The foreign ministry had yesterday summoned the Pakistan envoy and handed over a dossier on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attacks.

Now that Pakistan has been given the Jaish’s links to the suicide bombing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 soldiers, government sources said New Delhi expected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to “walk the talk on investigating Pulwama attack”.

The government sources also raised question over Khan’s press conference, in which he claimed that two IAF aircrafts were shot down by the Pakistani military. They said, “Why did Pakistan Prime Minister say two Indian jets were downed? Was he not briefed or did he say an untruth?”

They also rejected talks with Pakistan until it takes concrete steps against terrorism. “Pakistan must first take concrete and specific anti-terror steps,” said the sources. Pakistan PM Khan, in his statement, called for peace talks with India saying if the prevailing situation “escalates” it would not be under control of the leadership of the two countries.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:47 IST