 Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 03, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border over 650 times this year.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2018 10:28 IST
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu.
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu.(PTI Photo)

The Pakistan Army targeted on Tuesday forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortar shells.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

An Army officer said, “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from 0700 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector using small arms, automatics and mortars”. The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border over 650 times this year.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature