e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC

‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC

Drawing the attention of the council to “unabated torture”, “systematic persecution” of religious minorities in Pakistan, New Delhi said it is highly irresponsible on Islamabad’s part to raise the issue of Kashmir.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India impressed upon Pakistan to give up its territorial ambition and criticised it for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN body. (ANI Photo)
India impressed upon Pakistan to give up its territorial ambition and criticised it for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN body. (ANI Photo)
         

India on Tuesday skewered Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), underlining how most “human rights violators, terrorists breed under its nose” and urged the neighbour to practise tolerance.

“They [Pakistan] should practise tolerance towards their minorities and good neighbourliness towards us so that the South-Asian region sees eternal peace the absence of which can mostly be attributed to Pakistani deep state,” said Vimarsh Aryan, first secretary at the ministry of external affairs.

New Delhi on Monday impressed upon Pakistan to give up its territorial ambition and criticised it for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN body and expressed “serious concern” over Pakistan’s audacity to accuse others of “effecting a state-sponsored genocide”.

“It’s unfortunate, however, not unexpected from the deep state of Pakistan which is continuing incessant abuse of its membership of this august Council for propagating an illegal, immoral and inhuman territorial ambition.

“It very conveniently ignores that Vienna Declaration & Programme of Action (VDPA) explicitly states that the principle of self-determination must not be used as a garb to promote activities detrimental to the territorial integrity and political unity of member states in violation of the UN Charter,” said the India representative.

Drawing the attention of the council to “unabated torture”, “systematic persecution” of religious minorities in Pakistan, New Delhi said it is highly irresponsible on Islamabad’s part to raise the issue of Kashmir.

“This epicentre of global terrorism (Pakistan) very irresponsibly harps on self-determination of the already democratic Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are witnessing in Pakistan unabated torture, maiming and systematic persecution of religious minorities. Attacks on a Hindu funeral procession and a Christian church days ago in Sindh and Punjab provinces portray the horrific plight of various minorities in Pakistan,” said Aryan.

tags
top news
Oxford breakthrough: Drug Dexamethasone cuts Covid-19 death risk
Oxford breakthrough: Drug Dexamethasone cuts Covid-19 death risk
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In