Pakistan tried to scuttle India’s OIC invite, isolated in its backyard: Sources

India believes that Pakistan’s claim that invitation to India by the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to its plenary session in Abu Dhabi last was overtaken by a resolution on Kashmir is not an accurate reflection of situation. Sources in the government dismissed Pakistan’s interpretation of the outcome of OIC meet in the context of Kashmir.

Pakistan tried its best to scuttle invitation for India but OIC members such as UAE remained steadfast even after Balakot strike, the sources said. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj became the first Indian representative to address the OIC meet. She had been invited as the guest of honour for the inaugural session of the meet.

Pakistan had boycotted the inaugural session over invitation extended to India amid heightened tension between the two countries in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack which also saw a strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp deep across the Line of Control.

At the end of its meet, the OIC passed resolution on Kashmir containing references to “extra-judicial killing” and “Indian terrorism”, which was cited by Pakistan to claim victory.

Sources in the government rejected Pakistan’s suggestions saying that anti-India resolutions were tabled at OIC only by one country and they were passed without discussion.

The UAE had viewed the OIC resolution on similar lines. Addressing a press conference after conclusion of OIC meet, UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan had said, “It was a historic moment for India definitely and the language that you are referring to (on Kashmir) has been in our previous statements. The most important...change in the OIC today towards India is having India as a guest of honour and having such a positive, strong, dedicated speech that we heard yesterday from India.”

This statement by the UAE foreign minister indicates the course of India-OIC engagement in future, the sources said. The OIC wants to take things forward to point where they can embrace India as a member, they stated.

India had opportunity to put forward its views at the OIC meet, where Swaraj spoke about the diversity of India’s Muslims and the threat posed by terrorism. The OIC adopted a resolution on a code of conduct related to threat of terrorism, the sources said pointing out that this would call for action against terror-groups based out of Pakistan.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:34 IST