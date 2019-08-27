Pakistan violated ceasefire, used high calibre weapons in Poonch: Indian Army

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:29 IST

Cross-border firing along the Line of Control was reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Monday night by Pakistani troops, which used high calibre weapons to fire at two places in the area, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

“Heavy ceasefire violation in two locations in Poonch yesterday (Monday). The Pakistan army used heavy calibre weapons. The Indian Army has retaliated appropriately,” a senior Indian Army official, who did not want to be named, said.

It is not yet clear whether the cross-border firing along the LoC, the disputed border between India and Pakistan, was to support infiltrating terrorist in Poonch, a traditional infiltration route.

The Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat had said earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times that Pakistan will try to instigate violence in the Valley and to internationalise the Narendra Modi government’s step to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and divide the state into two separate Union territories.

Also Read: Pak commando behind capture of Abhinandan Varthaman killed

The Indian Army has been told to expect desperate infiltration bids by large groups of terrorist from the across the border.

Separately, a suspected terrorist was caught in Delina Chowk of Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A second terrorist, however, managed to escape and has taken shelter inside the house in the vicinity.

“A security check post manned by Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army was fired from a passing truck. A second terrorist has entered a nearby ‘mohalla’ locality. One AK-47 (assault rifle) and one pistol recovered from the apprehended terrorist and a firefight is on to catch the terrorist,” the senior military official said.

In yet another terror-related incident, the body of the shepherd, who was earlier abducted by terrorists from Mansar Bhaik in north Tral, was recovered on Tuesday.

“On 19/20 two shepherds were abducted by terrorists,” the officer said and added that the “second person was still missing.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:29 IST