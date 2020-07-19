Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:33 IST

Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 7.15 pm when Pakistan fired with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.