‘Pakistan will be isolated,’ says all-party delegation after Europe visit

The All-Party Delegation (Group 2) led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad returned to the national capital after a diplomatic tour of six key European countries focusing on the issue of terrorism. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP slammed Pakistan post Europe visit(PTI)

Apart from Prasad the delegation comprised BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MP Amar Singh, nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, former minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Speaking to ANI after the visit, BJP MP Prasad said, "It feels great to be back in India. Our delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels and Germany. We met senior leaders of the Parliament, think-tank and the Indian community. The foreign nations have a lot of anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and all the nations have condemned this. We went to the European Parliament as well. The Indian community was very excited to meet us. A new relationship is going to be established between India and Europe. It was a very satisfying visit..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, an important member of the delegation, told ANI, “We went to six different countries and had discussions with media, think-tanks, govt officials, ministers. At the end of our visit we had a really good interaction with the German foreign minister, had 30 mins long chat with him. Everyone believes that the way India has been fighting for decades against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, the same way countries in Western Europe are facing the same kind of challenges which has been linked and supported by Pakistan. We told the countries that Pakistan takes loans from the IMF to protect its terror camps. Europe has condemned terrorism in all its forms.”

“We had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of Germany, Vice Chairman of the Parliament and other officials along with their foreign affairs committee. India and our delegation have received a very positive response. This shows that the world understands the fear of terrorism, and it is very important to stay united to address this issue. Current scenario everyone is united and equivocal about the fact that terrorism in all its forms has to be condemned,” she added.

Chaturvedi further said, "The countries we have visited everyone knows that from where terrorism and terrorists are coming, everyone knows where Osama bin Laden was found. Now time has come accountability will be asked, Pakistan will be isolated on the issue. European Union has given us promise that they will ask Pakistan all these serious questions about terrorism. It's just a starting. In upcoming time zero tolerance against terrorism will be the policy of every country."

Addressing the controversy sparked by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's remarks, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Congress MPs are also part of the delegation. They will inform Jairam Ramesh and other Congress leaders about the delegation's visit and the officials they met." Jairam Ramesh had stirred a political storm by saying, "Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming."

The delegation also shared facts and evidence about Operation Sindoor with officials in the six countries, explaining the rationale behind the operation.

The multi-nation visit was aimed at strengthening India's diplomatic ties and reinforcing its firm stance against terrorism on the global stage.