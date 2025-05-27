‘Pakistan will be wiped out’: J&K LG Manoj Sinha's stern warning for ‘terrorist nation’

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that Pakistan will be wiped out if it continues to nurture terrorists in its backyard. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged India’s youth to mirror the spirit of the armed forces.(ANI)

Speaking at a cultural event in Jammu, Sinha reiterated India's warning, adding that armed forces are prepared to strike “every inch” of Pakistan’s territory if provoked further.

"India has warned terror state Pakistan that our forces can attack every inch of its land, and its entire existence could be wiped off the face of the earth if it continues to nurture terrorists in its backyard," Sinha said after attending a theatrical performance of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's epic poem Rashmirathi, organised by the University of Jammu.

"I am proud to see that our young generation is fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. They are upholding democratic values, protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, and making sure that the terror state Pakistan is punished for its misadventure," he said.

Sinha's stern message comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's military retaliation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The J&K LG hailed Operation Sindoor as a bold demonstration of India’s zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism and praised the armed forces for their decisive actions against what he described as a “terrorist nation.”

Sinha also urged India’s youth to mirror the spirit of the armed forces by contributing to national growth through innovation, education, and service.

"Just like brave soldiers are standing firm in protecting the borders, our young students too should dedicate themselves to driving innovation and India's economic growth," Sinha further said.

LG Manoj Sinha pays respect to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

He paid homage to the great poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and recalled his invaluable contribution to Hindi literature, Indian nationalism and society at large.

"Dinkar is incomparable. His poems are timeless, and each verse is dedicated to existence. He induces intense feelings in his epic, and the nation can sing a song through his words. Our ancestors and great warriors have given voice to their feelings through the immortal personality of Dinkar," he said.

The L-G said that the representation of Dinkar's epic was dedicated to the heroes of the armed forces who taught a lesson to the terrorist nation Pakistan and demonstrated courage, sacrifice, prowess and justice.