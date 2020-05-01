e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistani soldier killed in India’s retaliatory fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Pakistani soldier killed in India’s retaliatory fire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “There was unprovoked firing and shelling by Pak troops in Shahpur and Kirni sectors late Wednesday prompting us to respond in equal measure.”

india Updated: May 01, 2020 07:28 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times,
The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire around 1,400 times this year.
The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire around 1,400 times this year.(Nitin Kanotra/HT File Photo)
         

A Pakistani soldier was killed in India’s retaliatory fire late on Wednesday as the neighbouring country continued with firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The soldier was identified as Lance Naik Ali Baz by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani army’s online publicity wing. ISPR claimed that two Pakistani civilians were also killed in the Indian firing.

“Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Kailer & Rakhchikri Sectors along LoC. In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatics and heavy weapons,” ISPR said.

Pakistan Army responded effectively, it added.

“Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material. During exchange of intense fire, Lance Naik Ali Baz, age 34 years, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat (died),” it said.

“In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village, a girl age 16 & a woman age 52 years were martyred while a 10 years old boy & 55 years old woman got injured,” claimed ISPR.

However, an Indian Army officer said India neither targets civilians nor uses them as human shields on the LoC.

“We can confirm the elimination of at least one of their soldiers but we don’t target hapless civilians as they do,” he said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “There was unprovoked firing and shelling by Pak troops in Shahpur and Kirni sectors late Wednesday prompting us to respond in equal measure.”

Col Anand said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district on Thursday. The violation occurred at around 4.30am and the exchanges last for half an hour, he added.

The neighbouring army has violated the ceasefire around 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.

News agency PTI reported that Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian charge d’affaires to lodge its protest over the alleged firing by the Indian troops across LoC that allegedly resulted in the death of a Pakistani soldier and two civilians.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri director-general (South Asia & Saarc) ) registered “Pakistan’s strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces” in Rakhchikri Sector on April 29 with Gaurav Ahluwalia, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
‘China never gave US anything, doesn’t want to see me elected’, says Trump
Live: ‘World should follow South Korea on Covid-19 fight’, says UN chief
Live: ‘World should follow South Korea on Covid-19 fight’, says UN chief
On Kim Jong Un’s health, whereabouts, UN chief says ‘we have no information’
On Kim Jong Un’s health, whereabouts, UN chief says ‘we have no information’
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Unique coronavirus mutation in Bengal, experts say too early to know its impact
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
Environment ministry on project clearance spree, activists wary
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper