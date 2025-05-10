Pakistan's Operation Bunyan al-Marsus: What does it mean?

Pakistan on Saturday morning launched multiple drones and missiles at India, most of which were intercepted, according to the Indian forces. Pakistan’s actions reportedly come under its newly-launched operation against India, called ‘Operation Bunyan al-Marsus’. People gather near houses and vehicles damaged due to an attack from Pakistan, in Jammu, on Saturday, May 10, 2025.(PTI)

The new escalation comes after India attacked three air bases in Pakistan on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The air bases attacked by India are - Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, and Rafiqui in Jhang. India’s actions were preceded by sightings of Pakistani drones in as many as 26 locations in several Indian states - Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on Friday night.

What does Operation Bunyan al-Marsus mean?

The name of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus has been picked from a verse in the Quran. According to a report by the New York Times, it means “a firm and compact structure”.

An Al Jazeera report said that ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ is an Arabic phrase which directly translates to “a structure made of lead”. The report also added that the verse from which the name has been picked reads, “Truly Allah loves those who fight in His Cause in battle array, as if they were a solid cemented structure.”

Several reports have spelled the name of the supposed operation differently.

India-Pak military conflict escalates

The military conflict between India and Pakistan escalated on Saturday morning after several cities in Jammu and Kashmir woke up to loud explosions. The Pakistan shelling also led to some casualties.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Rajouri’s additional district development commissioner (ADDC), Raj Kumar Thappa, was killed after his home was hit Pakistan’ shelling early Saturday morning. The border district in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly under full-scale attack, with loud explosions heard in multiple parts since dawn.

Other cities such as Jammu, Srinagar, and Udhampur also heard loud explosions this morning as Pakistan continues to shell border cities in India. The Indian Armed Forces are promptly reacting and engaging all aerial threats using counter-drone systems.