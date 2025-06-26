‘Pakistan's PR’: Congress, BJP join hands to attack NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday criticised Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate of Indian origin for the New York City mayoral polls. Zohran Mamdani announced a campaign platform focused on appealing to the everyday concerns of New Yorkers.(PTI)

Singhvi said that when Mamdani speaks, the public relations team of Pakistan ‘takes a day off.’

“When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York,” Singhvi said in a post on the social media platform X.

Zohran Mamdani also faced criticism from the other side of the aisle in India, with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also attacking the New York assemblyman.

According to the actor turned politician, Mamdani sounds more Pakistani than Indian.

"His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padma Shri , a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York, she married Mehmood Mamdani ( Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian,"Ranaut claimed.

Zohran Mamdani declares victory over Andrew Cuomo in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

Zohran Mamdani has claimed victory over a wounded, but still formidable, former state governor, Andrew Cuomo, in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

Now he faces an equally tough task: Defeating Mayor Eric Adams and a Republican opponent — and maybe even Cuomo again — in the general election, while fending off critics who argue the 33-year-old democratic socialist is too far to the left.

While the results have yet to be finalised, Mamdani had a commanding lead that will be exceedingly difficult for Cuomo to overcome when the vote count resumes July 1 in New York City's ranked-choice voting system.

Mamdani's likely win was a political lightning bolt—partly because of the stunning upset of New York's once all-powerful former governor and also because of the signals it sent about what kind of leader Democrats are gravitating toward following the party's bruising loss to Republican President Donald Trump last year.