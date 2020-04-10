e-paper
Home / India News / 'Parallel governance': Shiv Sena objects to Maharashtra guv's Covid-19 meeting

‘Parallel governance’: Shiv Sena objects to Maharashtra guv’s Covid-19 meeting

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the ruling party said in the prevailing “war-like situation”, there should be a single centre of command to give directives to the administration.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Shiv Sena on Friday objected to a meeting held by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with administrative officials on how to curb the spread of Covid-19, and called it unnecessary “parallel governance”. The Sena also said such meetings will only create confusion among state administrative staff.

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the ruling party said in the prevailing “war-like situation”, there should be a single centre of command to give directives to the administration.

“The Prime Minister at the Centre and the Chief Minister at the state level (should have that authority). Even at the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena and NCP chief Sharad Pawar told the PM that the entire country was united under his leadership to fight Covid-19,” the editorial read.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Pawar had been part of that video conference from Mumbai.

Praising the leadership of the CM for his handling of the coronavirus health crisis, Pawar had told PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the Governor’s role (in holding the meeting with officials), the editorial said.

“There was no bitterness. If someone runs a parallel government, it will lead to confusion. If a senior leader like Sharad Pawar feels this way, then the matter should be taken seriously,” the editorial said.

The editorial also slammed the opposition BJP for frequently going to the Raj Bhavan to criticize the Sena-NCP- Congress government.

Earlier this week, Governor Koshyari held a meeting through video conferencing with district collectors and divisional commissioners.

The meeting discussed availability of medical facilities and food items for migrant workers and homeless and needy people, who have been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak as well as the lockdown.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and collectors of ten districts.

