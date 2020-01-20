Don’t be slaves of technology: PM Modi to students at #withoutfilter interaction

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the students not to be slaves of technology. Amid the growing usage of smartphones by the children, he said that children should spend an hour a day without using any gadget.

“We should not be slaves of technology but we should know how to use it well. Children should spend an hour a day when they don’t use any gadget,” the Prime Minister said while interacting with students during the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

“One room in our homes should be technology free, whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he added.

The programme has been organised by the government as stress-buster for the students, where PM Modi is sharing tips to perform well under pressure.

Around 2,000 students from all over the country are participating in the programme; 1,050 have been selected through short essays on five topics.

The programme is being moderated by two students.

As he began his interaction, PM Modi said he wants this to be without any filter - a terminology often used on platforms to denote unedited posts and candid conversations.

“We start our conversation. Today’s trend is #withoutfilter. We will have talk like you (students) talk to your friends. We will talk in a light environment,” the Prime Minister said during the event at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.

He said that the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended.

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.