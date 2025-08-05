Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Pariksha Pe Charcha in Guinness record with over 35 million registrations in a month

Published on: Aug 05, 2025 09:34 am IST

Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, presented a certificate of the record to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 has set a Guinness World Record for ‘most people registered on a citizen engagement platform in one month’ with over 35.3 million registrations between December 14, 2024, and January 14, 2025 for the eighth edition of the event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students ahead of board exams.

The Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in Delhi. (BJP)

Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records, presented a certificate of the record to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada and senior officials from the ministries of education and electronics and IT.

Pradhan said PPC has been redefined as a national approach to exams by turning stress into a festival of learning. He said PPC 2025 saw a viewership of over 210 million across all media platforms in 2025.

“The overwhelming participation in PPC 2025 is seen as a reflection of the country’s collective commitment to holistic and inclusive education and alignment with the vision of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
