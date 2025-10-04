Parineeti Chopra grills hubby Raghav Chadha on dating days and work-life; he quips, 'A politician’s promise' | Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video titled “Fake talk show”, featuring her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha as the guest. During the playful session, Parineeti, asked Raghav a series of questions ranging from work-life balance to their relationship quirks — and Raghav didn’t hold on sarcasm. Actor Parineeti Chopra with her husband, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, in her "fake talk show". (Screengrab from her YouTube)

The Bollywood actor also recalled a previous appearance with Raghav on The Kapil Sharma Show and said that while people knew Raghav as a very serious person, for her he was a “goofball”. She added that she really liked it when the world began to see him the way she did.

Dating and promises

The couple’s banter quickly veered into their dating days and married life. Parineeti joked, “During the dating days, boys show all sorts of dreams, and after marriage, they change!” Raghav quipped in response, “A politician’s promise…”

Parineeti revealed that some of her questions were inspired by ChatGPT. One of the AI-suggested questions she asked was: “Would you and I survive on a dating app?”

Raghav responded with a firm “No! I don’t think we would survive there.” Parineeti agreed, adding, “I don’t think so either. I don’t think we could both be on dating apps because our trust level is very low. We question everything. Even if we find something on Google, we say, ‘No, check it again.’”

Raghav also commented, “I don’t think either of us could ever independently be on dating apps in life.”

WATCH video here

If not politics, Raghav sees himself in finance

Parineeti asked Raghav what alternate profession he would choose if not politics, adding, “We think you are perfect for films.”

Raghav replied that he saw himself in finance, saying, “I think I am perfect for a finance guy. Finance profession, by profession I am a Chartered Accountant anyway. So in the finance world, I can certainly do some work as a Chartered Accountant... I won't say I will be the best lawyer, but I will make an average lawyer who can earn his bread and butter.”

When Parineeti realised ‘he was the one’

During the conversation, Parineeti shared a heartwarming anecdote about how the couple realized they were in love and that “he was the one.” She recalled, “We both said it (I love you) together, almost at the same time. We said it on the same day, split second of a difference, on the same call, at the same minute, at the same time, simultaneously to each other.”

Parineeti added a special story about the moment she first felt Raghav was the one. “I went to visit a Gurdwara, and I was in the car, talking to him on the phone. We committed to each other that, 'Okay fine, this is it, this is the rest of our life.' When I went inside the Gurdwara, instead of receiving one prasad (offering), I got two — as if God was saying, 'Now you are not one, you have become two.' It’s such a filmy, cheesy thing, but it happened to us.”

She further explained, “I visit the Gurdwara often, and never in my life has it happened that I got two; usually, you get one. But that day, the priests called me back and said, 'Here, take this, take this one and one more.' I got two that day.”

Raghav chimed in, “I remember, you were shooting for Chamkila in Punjab at that time. Talwandi Sabo is a very iconic and highly revered Gurdwara. Yes, you were there, and this happened there.”

Work-life balance gets a touch of humor

Parineeti probed Raghav on work-life balance. He admitted, “Before marriage, it was zero. It was only work. No balance, no life. Now, after marriage, there is work-life balance, and I thank you for that. There’s still a lot of work, but there’s also some life, and a sense of balance. I feel gradually the work-life balance will improve over the next five years.”

Parineeti playfully nudged him, “But I want to spend as much time with you as possible.” Raghav joked in response, “Then I’ll quit work.”

The couple, married in 2023, is now preparing to welcome their first child, following Parineeti’s recent pregnancy announcement. On the professional front, Raghav Chadha was recently nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs.

Sharing his excitement on social media, he said, “At a time of shifting geopolitics and global churn—with wars, new alliances and tariff disputes—the Committee’s role in reviewing India’s foreign policy, international agreements and strategic priorities is critical. I see this as an opportunity to contribute to shaping our foreign policy and safeguarding our national interests.”