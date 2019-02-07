 Parliament LIVE| PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha as Opposition seeks debate over key issues
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Parliament LIVE| PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha as Opposition seeks debate over key issues

Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha today even as the Opposition wants a debate over various issues, including the farm crisis, unemployment and alleged misuse of constitutional bodies.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 07, 2019 16:48 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Parliament today even as the Opposition wants a debate over various issues, including the farm crisis, unemployment and alleged misuse of constitutional bodies.

With the Opposition creating an uproar in Parliament repeatedly, chances of passage of key bills in the remaining period of the ongoing budget session, the last before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, look slim.

Follow live updates here:

4:48 pm IST

Congress will scrap triple talaq law when it comes to power: Women’s wing chief

The Congress will scrap the triple talaq law if it forms the government in 2019, the party’s women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev said on Thursday.

4:41 pm IST

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by the opposition soon after it met at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment.

4:38 pm IST

Punjab Congress MPs demand funds for Guru Nanak birth anniversary celebrations

Punjab Congress MPs protest in Parliament premises demanding allocation of funds for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.