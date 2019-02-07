Parliament LIVE| PM Narendra Modi to address Lok Sabha as Opposition seeks debate over key issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Parliament today even as the Opposition wants a debate over various issues, including the farm crisis, unemployment and alleged misuse of constitutional bodies.

With the Opposition creating an uproar in Parliament repeatedly, chances of passage of key bills in the remaining period of the ongoing budget session, the last before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, look slim.

4:48 pm IST Congress will scrap triple talaq law when it comes to power: Women’s wing chief The Congress will scrap the triple talaq law if it forms the government in 2019, the party’s women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev said on Thursday.





4:41 pm IST Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by the opposition soon after it met at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment.



