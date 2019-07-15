Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Parliament Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari to introduce Motor Vehicles bill in Lok Sabha

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill proposes changes to only three sections from an earlier amendment bill, which had lapsed with...

By HT Correspondent | Jul 15, 2019 11:42 IST
highlights

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Bill seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Increasing penalties of traffic violations, address issues on third-party insurance, regulation of cab aggregators, road safety are among the changes proposed in the amendment.

The amendment Bill proposes to omit a clause of the Motor Vehicle Act to decide how to maintain their registers for driving licenses, to centralize vehicle registration data and achieve standardization.

Home minister Amit Shah is expected to move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan is likely to move The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Follow live updates here:

11:13 am IST

TMC MP Saugata Roy gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS

TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘case of death due to negligence in metro in Kolkata’, reports news agency ANI.

10:54 am IST

Congress MPs from Assam protest at parliament

Assam Congress MPs protest in Parliament over flood situation in the state and demand Assam floods to be declared a National Problem, reports news agency ANI.

Congress MPs from Assam protesting at parliament against grim flood situation in the state. ( HT Photo/ Sonu Mehta )
10:51 am IST

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS

Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘pension of disabled Army personnel’

 

10:49 am IST

Assam Congress president gives Zero Hour notice over floods in state

Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over flood situation in the state.

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice, reoprts news agency ANI.

12:48 am IST

Gadkari to introduce Motor Vehicles bill in Lok Sabha

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and aims to increase penalties on traffic violations, address issues on third-party insurance, regulation of cab aggregators, road safety, opening the public transport sector for private players and regulate permits. It also proposes a National Transportation Policy for ushering guidelines on the transportation of goods and passengers.

