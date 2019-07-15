Parliament Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari to introduce Motor Vehicles bill in Lok Sabha

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Bill seeks to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Increasing penalties of traffic violations, address issues on third-party insurance, regulation of cab aggregators, road safety are among the changes proposed in the amendment.

The amendment Bill proposes to omit a clause of the Motor Vehicle Act to decide how to maintain their registers for driving licenses, to centralize vehicle registration data and achieve standardization.

Home minister Amit Shah is expected to move The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan is likely to move The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday.

11:13 am IST TMC MP Saugata Roy gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS TMC MP Saugata Roy has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘case of death due to negligence in metro in Kolkata’, reports news agency ANI.





10:54 am IST Congress MPs from Assam protest at parliament Assam Congress MPs protest in Parliament over flood situation in the state and demand Assam floods to be declared a National Problem, reports news agency ANI. Congress MPs from Assam protesting at parliament against grim flood situation in the state. ( HT Photo/ Sonu Mehta )





10:51 am IST Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘pension of disabled Army personnel’ Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'pension of disabled Army personnel' pic.twitter.com/BHmb1FiLUk — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019





10:49 am IST Assam Congress president gives Zero Hour notice over floods in state Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over flood situation in the state. The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice, reoprts news agency ANI.



