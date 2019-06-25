Parliament session live updates: Rajya Sabha to pay tribute to late Rajasthan BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini

In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on motion of thanks on President’s address on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pratap Sarangi, a first-time lawmaker from Odisha, opened the debate to thank the President for his speech in the joint sitting of both Houses last week. He blasted the Opposition for questioning the surgical strikes and forging an adulterated (“maha milawati”) alliance even as Congress members protested that the minister was only busy praising the PM and not talking about the President’s speech.

Congress’s floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was “addicted to compliments” and claimed the BJP falsely accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi but failed to send the two top Congress leaders to jail.

The tone and substance of the debate at this early stage in the life of the 17th Lok Sabha indicated that politics would continue be severely polarised, and that parties are already looking at future elections with an eye on key social constituencies.

Follow live updates here:

11:10 am IST Kerala Congress MPs protest in Parliament premises over farmer issues Kerala Congress MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament over various farmer issues including farmer suicide.





11:07 am IST Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 2 pm After paying tribute to late Rajasthan BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini, the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned till 2 pm. Decision to adjourn RS till 2 pm was taken this morning at a meeting of leaders of about 15 parties chaired by chairman vice president Venkaiah Naidu.



