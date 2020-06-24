Patanjali’s Covid-19 drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister Shripad Naik

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:18 IST

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s drug for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be given a go-ahead only after the government looks into the report sent by the company promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, AYUSH minister Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

The ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has asked Patanjali to provide details of the medicines, Coronil and Swasari, launched by it on Tuesday as an alleged treatment for Covid-19 patients.

The ministry has also ordered Patanjali to stop advertising the products and warned the company to stop misleading advertising until the results are verified.

“It’s a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH ministry first,” Shripad Naik said, according to news agency ANI.

“They even said that they have sent a report. We’ll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report,” Naik added.

The ministry has asked Patanjali to submit details of the name, composition, sample size, sites and hospitals where the research study was conducted and also for the Institutional Ethics Committee clearance.

After the ministry’s order, Ramdev’s associate Acharya Balakrishna tweeted to say that the “communication gap” has been filled and claimed that 100% parameters laid down for controlled trial of the Ayurvedic product have been followed.

“This government encourages Ayurveda and works for its glory, the communication gap has been filled and we have given the AYUSH ministry all the information regarding the 100% fulfilment of all the standard parameters of Randomized Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials,” Balakrishna tweeted in Hindi.

Ramdev launched Coronil and Swasari on Tuesday claiming that it has successfully cured scores of under-trial Covid-19 patients with 100% results except for those on life support systems.