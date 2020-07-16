e-paper
Home / India News / Patna Medical College and Hospital guard held for raping a minor, molesting another

Patna Medical College and Hospital guard held for raping a minor, molesting another

The two girls were brought to PMCH by child rights activists on July 8 after they showed symptoms for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:48 IST
Mukesh Kumar Mishra
Mukesh Kumar Mishra
Hindustan Times, Patna
The accused, Mahesh Singh, has been sent to jail.
The accused, Mahesh Singh, has been sent to jail.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A private security guard at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the rape of a minor girl and for molesting another girl at the hospital’s isolation ward the previous night.

The accused, Mahesh Singh, has been sent to jail.

The two girls were brought to PMCH by child rights activists on July 8 after they showed symptoms for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The incident came to light, when the girls narrated their ordeal to child rights activists, who visited them at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“Singh was arrested on the basis of the girls’ statement. A

case has been lodged with women’s police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” said Arti Jaiswal, Station House Officer (SHO), women’s police station, Patna.

She said the accused was posted at PMCH for the last four months.

