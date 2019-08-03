PDP, NC, CPI (M) question government advisory on Amarnath yatra

india

Hours after J&K government issued advisory asking tourists and Amarnath yatris, the mainstream politicians, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti had a meeting with NC patron Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah.

Addressing a press briefing at her residence in the backdrop of fresh advisory PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said that there is complete chaos on the streets of Srinagar. “People are rushing to ATMs, petrol pumps and stocking up on essential supplies. Is government of India only concerned about the safety of yatris while Kashmiris have been left to their own devices,’’ she said adding that where will people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh go.

Mehbooba said that situation in Kashmir is very grim. “The governor and his administration are saying there is no need to worry. On the one hand government of India is saying that situation has improved in Kashmir, militancy and infiltration is on decline and on the other hand deployments are being made... In last 70 years I have never seen such a panic in Kashmir.’’

“There are lot of rumors circulating in the Valley,’’ she said adding that she is sure that people of India don’t only want land of this state. Soon after the press conference Mufti said she is going to meet Farooq Abdullah and her former colleagues Sajjad Lone, Imran Ansari and Shah Faesal.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah said that he can’t answer single question. “I have so many questions & not a single answer. I’ve met people today who occupy important positions to do with J&K, not one of them was able to tell me anything and I’ve been CM for 6 years. Imagine the plight of your everyday Kashmiri who doesn’t know what to believe,’’ he tweeted.“Seriously? You think an official order telling tourists to leave immediately will not cause them to run from the valley as fast as they can? Which tourist will hang around after seeing this order. The airport & highway will be choked with people leaving,” he further tweeted.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence in Parliament over the issue. “What was the need for putting Air Force on high alert and deploying additional forces? ’’

Former IAS officer turned politician, Shah Faesal said, “Govt is creating panic but people are trying their best to reach out. I appeal people of Kashmir to keep up the spirit and give all assistance. ’’

