Home / India News / Petrol prices stay unchanged but over 100 a litre in 11 states: Know latest rates
A man looks at the counter as his car is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
A man looks at the counter as his car is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
india news

Petrol prices stay unchanged but over 100 a litre in 11 states: Know latest rates

  • The fuel prices hit a record high on Tuesday, with Mumbai selling petrol and diesel at the highest rates of all metropolitan cities
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:44 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, a day after the same were once again increased by 34 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre, respectively, with prices in Mumbai touching a record high. Tuesday’s hike was the 32nd such change in less than two months, which took fuel prices in several major cities over the 100 per litre mark.

As of Wednesday, petrol in Mumbai is priced at 104.90 per litre while an equal quantity of diesel costs 96.72. Following Tuesday’s hike, petrol prices per litre are inching closer to 99 per litre mark in Delhi and diesel is priced at 89.18 per litre.

Similar to Mumbai, petrol prices have crossed the 100 per litre mark in Bengaluru where the fuel cost 102.11 per litre, and an equal quantity of diesel stands at 94.54 per litre.

Notably, the national capital remains the cheapest of the five metropolitan cities in terms of petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol price in Delhi: 98.81 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: 89.18 per litre


Petrol price in Mumbai: 104.90 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: 96.72 per litre


Petrol price in Bengaluru: 102.11 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 94.54 per litre


Petrol price in Chennai: 99.82 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: 93.74 per litre


Petrol price in Kolkata: 98.64 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: 92.03 per litre

Last month, after yet another hike in the fuel prices, Bhopal became the first state capital with a three-figure mark in petrol prices. It was soon joined by Jaipur and Mumbai. Earlier in June, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also joined the wagon with petrol prices crossing the 100 per litre mark.

Following Tuesday’s hike, 11 states and Union territories in the country, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, currently sell petrol at a price of more than 100 per litre. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has the highest fuel prices in India with petrol priced at 110 per litre, and diesel priced at 100 per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing an upward trend since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly polls were declared. Prior to that, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had not hiked the prices for 18 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike petrol price diesel prices + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.