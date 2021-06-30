Petrol prices stay unchanged but over 100 a litre in 11 states: Know latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, a day after the same were once again increased by 34 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre, respectively, with prices in Mumbai touching a record high. Tuesday’s hike was the 32nd such change in less than two months, which took fuel prices in several major cities over the ₹100 per litre mark.

As of Wednesday, petrol in Mumbai is priced at ₹104.90 per litre while an equal quantity of diesel costs ₹96.72. Following Tuesday’s hike, petrol prices per litre are inching closer to ₹99 per litre mark in Delhi and diesel is priced at ₹89.18 per litre.

Similar to Mumbai, petrol prices have crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in Bengaluru where the fuel cost ₹102.11 per litre, and an equal quantity of diesel stands at ₹94.54 per litre.

Notably, the national capital remains the cheapest of the five metropolitan cities in terms of petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol price in Delhi: ₹98.81 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: ₹89.18 per litre





Petrol price in Mumbai: ₹104.90 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: ₹96.72 per litre





Petrol price in Bengaluru: ₹102.11 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: ₹94.54 per litre





Petrol price in Chennai: ₹99.82 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: ₹93.74 per litre





Petrol price in Kolkata: ₹98.64 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: ₹92.03 per litre

Last month, after yet another hike in the fuel prices, Bhopal became the first state capital with a three-figure mark in petrol prices. It was soon joined by Jaipur and Mumbai. Earlier in June, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also joined the wagon with petrol prices crossing the ₹100 per litre mark.

Following Tuesday’s hike, 11 states and Union territories in the country, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, currently sell petrol at a price of more than ₹100 per litre. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has the highest fuel prices in India with petrol priced at ₹110 per litre, and diesel priced at ₹100 per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing an upward trend since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly polls were declared. Prior to that, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had not hiked the prices for 18 days.