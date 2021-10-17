Photos, videos show extent of damage after Kerala rain

As rainfall subsided in central Kerala on Sunday morning, officials said the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki in the state witnessed the maximum damage and at least 15 people are still missing in one of the districts. They said 19 people have died and dozens are feared missing after the heavy rain triggered landslides and floods in several districts.

Rescuers recovered another body on Sunday morning from Kokkayar village in Idukki district and the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Olikkal Shallot. State revenue minister K Rajan said the situation was under control as helicopters of the Indian Navy dropped food packets to those stranded after the heavy rain.

In Kottayam, where 15 people are yet to be found, personnel of the Indian Army started a search operation on Sunday morning to locate them with 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two army and two Defence Service Corps (DSC) teams deployed in the south and central parts of Kerala.

Videos and photographs from the flood-hit areas of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta showed the extent of damage in these two districts with roads caved in and several vehicles submerged underwater. A 22-second video showed a bus partially underwater and then toppling over and carried away by gushing water.

On Saturday, another video clip of a state-run bus carrying passengers submerged in a waterlogged area in Kottayam's Poonjar was shared widely on social media. Several local residents were seen evacuating the passengers from the bus to safety.

One photograph showed a bridge caved in and another had trees uprooted on a muddy area. A man was seen in an image walking in knee-deep water as several cars were seen submerged.

Heavy rainfall lashed Kerala’s central and southern districts on Saturday even after the monsoon is almost over. The rain has caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood low-lying regions.

Kerala chief minister Vijayan, who said that the situation is really serious in some parts of the state, directed all government agencies to take necessary steps to rescue people from the affected areas. He also directed district collectors to open relief camps to relocate the affected people.

The India Meteorological Department said in a tweet late on Saturday that intense rainfall activity over Kerala will “reduce significantly from tomorrow, the 17th”. “Main activity to remain confined between 17th afternoon to 18th forenoon,” it added.

