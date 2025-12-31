Planning New Year celebrations in Delhi? Check traffic advisory for Dec 31, routes to avoid

The police asked commuters to avoid using NH-44 stretch from Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk. It also said that some diversion points have been made, mainly for commercial vehicles at Singhu border, Bakoli on UER-II, and Bakoli village cut.

In the advisory, issued on Wednesday, the traffic police said heavy footfall of devotees is expected at the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Mandir, due to which, traffic movement on National Highway - 44 and adjoining roads is likely to remain slow and congested.

The Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the national capital on the occasions of Ekadashi and New Year celebrations on December 31 and January 1.

It also suggested alternative routes that people can take — UER-II road or Palla–Bakhtawarpur road.

The traffic police urged people to plan their journeys in advance and follow alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic and also to avoid roadside parking near the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham temple and the NH-44 stretch.

The fresh advisory comes a day after the Delhi traffic police said on Tuesday that in view of New Year celebrations at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on December 31 and January 1 in Paharganj area, commuters were advised to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours and use alternate routes such as DBG road, New Rohtak road, and other roads. Commuters were also advised to follow traffic signage and directions of traffic personnel to ensure smooth and safe movement.

On the same day, the traffic police also released advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for key areas in the city, including the Paharganj, Saket and Connaught Place.

Anticipating a large crowd gathering near Connaught Place, the traffic police announced vehicle restrictions in multiple areas. They restricted vehicles beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, till Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing and other areas.

This will be applicable from 7:00 pm on December 31 till the conclusion of the celebrations.