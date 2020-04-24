e-paper
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi began plasma therapy trials for coronavirus disease patients on Tuesday, with two persons receiving the treatment that uses antibody-rich plasma (a blood component) taken from those who have recovered from the infection to treat critical patients.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma for serious patients.
Arvind Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma for serious patients.(ANI)
         

The initial results of plasma therapy conducted on Covid-19 patients have given satisfactory results, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, adding that more such trials will be conducted in the next few days.

Delhi began plasma therapy trials for coronavirus disease patients on Tuesday, with two persons receiving the treatment that uses antibody-rich plasma (a blood component) taken from those who have recovered from the infection to treat critical patients.

“Initial results of plasma therapy conducted on Covid-19 patients gives hope, more trials to be done in next 2-3 days,” said the CM.

Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma for serious patients.

