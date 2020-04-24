Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:05 IST

The initial results of plasma therapy conducted on Covid-19 patients have given satisfactory results, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, adding that more such trials will be conducted in the next few days.

Delhi began plasma therapy trials for coronavirus disease patients on Tuesday, with two persons receiving the treatment that uses antibody-rich plasma (a blood component) taken from those who have recovered from the infection to treat critical patients.

“Initial results of plasma therapy conducted on Covid-19 patients gives hope, more trials to be done in next 2-3 days,” said the CM.

Kejriwal appealed to those who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma for serious patients.