PM Internship Scheme deadline extended till April 22: Here's how to apply
The last date to register for the PM internship scheme has now been extended and students are required to complete the application process before this date.
The deadline for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme has been extended to April 22, 2025, offering students additional time to complete their applications. Launched as part of Budget 2024–25, the scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth across India in the top 500 companies over five years. The initiative is designed to offer 12-month exposure to real-world business environments.
Last Date to Apply
The last date to register for the internship has now been extended to April 22, 2025. Students are required to complete the application process before this date to be considered for the scheme.
What is the PM Internship Scheme?
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) operates under a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) model. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for a duration of 12 months.
- Participating companies will initially pay this amount from their CSR funds, based on the intern’s attendance and performance.
- Once the company releases the payment, the government will reimburse ₹4,500 directly into the intern’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.
- Companies are allowed to offer more than ₹5,000 per month if they choose to do so.
Eligible candidates must apply through the official Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal: www.primeministership.mca.gov.in
How to Apply
Follow these steps to register for the scheme:
- Visit the PMIS portal
- Click on the ‘Youth Registration’ button at the top right corner
- Enter a mobile number that has not been registered previously
- Click ‘Submit’ to proceed
- Enter the OTP received on your mobile number to verify
- Set up a new password
- Access your dashboard
- Click on ‘My Current Status’ and complete your profile by filling in details such as:
- Academic background
- Skills
- Areas of interest
To finalize your registration, complete the eKYC process using your Aadhaar number:
- Enter your Aadhaar number
- Provide consent for Aadhaar verification
- Review the terms and conditions
- Enter the OTP and verify
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates must:
- Be Indian nationals aged 21 to 24
- Not be in full-time employment or full-time education
- Not be graduates from IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, IISERs, NIDs, or IIITs
- Not hold a master’s degree or higher qualifications
- Not be enrolled in any government-run skill training program
- Have a family income of ₹8 lakh or less per annum
This internship initiative provides a significant opportunity for eligible youth to gain valuable industry exposure and professional skills while receiving financial support. Interested candidates are advised to apply promptly before the 22 April deadline.