PM Modi asks BJP MPs to hold foot march to mark Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to undertake a 150-km padyatra (foot march) in their constituencies to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Modi told MPs that everyone should carry out a 150-km-long padayatra in their constituencies during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

The prime Minister also suggested that these padyatras can be conducted between October 2 and January 30, the death anniversary of Gandhi. “It is for the party to decide on the timing,” the minister said.

Modi said the programme should be apolitical and asked parliamentarians to ensure maximum participation of the local people.

“The prime minister suggested that 150 groups could be formed in each constituency to undertake the padyatra,” union minister Arjun Meghwal said. Modi also asked party’s Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation is weak.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:40 IST