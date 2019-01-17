PM Modi at Gujarat Global Trade Show LIVE: Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three day visit to Gujarat beginning today. During this period, he will visit Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Hazira.

In his first engagement at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. More than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased here under one umbrella.

In the evening, he will inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad. This is a state of art, super-speciality public hospital built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is equipped with all modern amenities, including an air ambulance. The 78 metre high structure is a true blend of skill, scale and speed.

