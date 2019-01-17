 PM Modi at Gujarat Global Trade Show LIVE: Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

PM Modi at Gujarat Global Trade Show LIVE: Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

PM Modi at Gujarat Investor Summit LIVE Updates: In his first engagement at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 17, 2019 14:54 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three day visit to Gujarat beginning today. During this period, he will visit Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Hazira.

In his first engagement at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. More than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased here under one umbrella.

In the evening, he will inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad. This is a state of art, super-speciality public hospital built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and is equipped with all modern amenities, including an air ambulance. The 78 metre high structure is a true blend of skill, scale and speed.

Here are the live updates:

2:54 pm IST

PM to inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad.

2:47 pm IST

More than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased

More than 25 industrial and business sectors will be showcased under one umbrella.

2:35 pm IST

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar.

2:34 pm IST

PM Modi will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar.

2:26 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. He will participate in multiple events in the state, including the inauguration of Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar, during his two-day visit, reports ANI.