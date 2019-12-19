e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / PM Modi calls review meeting with ministers, top officials on Saturday

PM Modi calls review meeting with ministers, top officials on Saturday

Welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to provide houses to the rural poor are generally believed to have contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power this summer with a bigger majority.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Mohd Zakir/ HT File )
         

The progress made in the social sector, the relevance of existing welfare schemes and plans for the future will be discussed at a meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called with his ministers on Saturday, according to officials aware of the developments.

Welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to provide houses to the rural poor are generally believed to have contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power this summer with a bigger majority.

It is expected that reports of various groups of secretaries formed during Modi’s first term to prepare plans for different sectors will also be brought up for discussion at the meeting, one of the officials cited above said.

“This meeting will indicate what shape the policies on key matters will take,” the official added.

Various ministries will give presentations on their key decisions and the focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector.

“The prime minister is of the clear view that government departments should work in tandem and not in silos. So, these meetings allow a holistic picture to emerge,” said the official.

Over the past few weeks, Modi has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government’s policies during the cabinet meetings.

Ministers of state and those with independent charge will attend the Saturday’s meeting.

tags
top news
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020 Livecitizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news