PM Modi calls review meeting with ministers, top officials on Saturday

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:59 IST

The progress made in the social sector, the relevance of existing welfare schemes and plans for the future will be discussed at a meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called with his ministers on Saturday, according to officials aware of the developments.

Welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to provide houses to the rural poor are generally believed to have contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power this summer with a bigger majority.

It is expected that reports of various groups of secretaries formed during Modi’s first term to prepare plans for different sectors will also be brought up for discussion at the meeting, one of the officials cited above said.

“This meeting will indicate what shape the policies on key matters will take,” the official added.

Various ministries will give presentations on their key decisions and the focus would be on agriculture, rural development and the social sector.

“The prime minister is of the clear view that government departments should work in tandem and not in silos. So, these meetings allow a holistic picture to emerge,” said the official.

Over the past few weeks, Modi has reviewed progress made by various ministries in implementing the government’s policies during the cabinet meetings.

Ministers of state and those with independent charge will attend the Saturday’s meeting.