Mann Ki Baat allowed me to stay connected with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

In the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited his monthly radio broadcast for allowing him to stay connected with people without the impediments of protocol and security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi address 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat (Twitter Photo)

“Today, we are completing the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti. In strengthening the social fabric of India, Mann Ki Baat is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together,” he said.

Addressing the 100th edition of the show, PM Modi said the radio broadcast showed him the way to connect with the people, while the official duties and protocol remain confined to the system. He said that it had become a catalyst for social causes. “Mann Ki Baat has become a spiritual journey of my being,” he added.

“This programme has never let me stay away from you. I remember when I was the chief minister of Gujarat, it was natural to meet and interact with the common people there. The work and tenure of the chief minister is like that, but in 2014 after coming to Delhi, I realised life was quite different,” he said.

“I did not leave my home decades ago so that one day it will become difficult to connect with my countrymen,” he added.

The PM who has during his tenure stressed the need for government functionaries and his party colleagues to remain connected with people, said he was dismayed by the distance between him and the people.

He recalled the journey of the radio broadcast aired which made its debut on October 3, 2014, and said that this show has given him a platform to share and celebrate the success stories of ordinary Indians.

“...Every month I witnessed brilliant aspects of my countrymen. One after the other, I witnessed the pinnacle of hard work and dedication. I never feel that I am even slightly away from you. For me, this is not just a programme, rather it is faith, worship and resolve. Just as people worship deities by offering prasad, for me, Mann Ki Baat is that offering at the feet of my countrymen,” he said.

Paying tribute to Lakshman Rao Inamdar, one of his mentors, for teaching him the virtue of recognising and imbibing good qualities, the PM said, “I had a mentor we used to call him Vakil Sahab, he used to always say that we must worship the good qualities in others, whoever it might be an associate or an opponent, we must always try to know the good qualities and imbibe those. His words have always inspired me and the broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others.”

The PM also acknowledged the publicity his show has garnered across the globe. While it was aired live at the United Nations headquarters on Sunday, the PM recalled how his joint address with the then US President Barack Obama was discussed across the world.

The PM said social causes that were amplified by the broadcast, included the initiatives to reverse the skewed gender ratio (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao); the cleanliness mission (Swachh Bharat Mission) and the support for local products (Vocal for Local).

“It is difficult to believe that Mann Ki Baat has traversed so many months and years. Each episode was unique and every time there was the novelty of sharing new successes and stories from all corners of the country and of people of all ages...whatever the issue may be, Mann Ki Baat associated with it. It became a people’s movement,” he said.

While he reconnected with some of the change-makers and trailblazers on the broadcast that he had earlier spoken, the PM also stated that some of the exchanges made him emotional.

“On many occasions, I got emotional and was swept away by emotions...” he said adding that the public broadcaster All India Radio that records his show has had to redub some portions when he expressed his emotions.

“I have received thousands of letters from all of you, lakhs of messages. Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional, filled with emotions. The listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ deserve congratulations. Mann Ki Baat is the Mann Ki Baat of crores of Indians, it is the expression of their feelings,” PM Modi added.

The PM also took a question from UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay on how India intends to put culture and education at the top of the international agenda at a time it is chairing the G20.

“UNESCO is working with its member states to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by 2030. With the largest population in the world, could you please explain the Indian way of achieving this objective?” she asked.

Responding to her question, the PM said both issues are “favourite topics” of Man Ki Baat. India he said, has a rich history of education as well as conservation and promotion of culture.

“...In this direction, the country is making commendable efforts, be it the national education policy, the option of studying in regional languages or technology integration in education,” Modi said.

The PM cited the efforts made by the government to check dropout rates and initiatives by individuals who contribute to teaching those in need.

“I firmly believe that significant changes can be brought through collective efforts. This year, in which we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amritkaal, we are also presiding over the G20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich diverse global cultures along with education has become stronger,” he said.

