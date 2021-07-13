PM Modi cheers Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes, urges them to resist pressure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with athletes of the Indian contingent ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Union sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Thakur, minister of state Nisith Pramanik and law minister Kiren Rijiju also present during the talks.

Modi started the conversation by asking the sportspersons about their aims and challenges ahead of the international event. He first spoke to archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav and asked them not to feel the pressure of expectations at home.

Modi told Kumari the nation is talking about her following her feat in Paris. "You're world number 1 now. Your journey is very special," he said.

"My journey has been good from the beginning, I started with bamboo bow and then moved to modern bow gradually," Kumari said.

"...There are expectations, but one expects the most from oneself. So, I am focusing on my practice and the way in which I will perform."

Thakur said as many as 126 athletes from 22 states will represent 130 crore Indians in 18 sports disciplines in Tokyo Olympics. "I feel that under your (PM) leadership, our players will be able to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur

