PM Narendra Modi in China: SCO Summit, meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin | What's on agenda?

After wrapping up his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025. Modi's arrival on Saturday also marks the prime minister's first visit to China in seven years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.

Modi is in China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The invitation also comes amid a thaw in India-China ties, which were previously marred by border clashes in 2020.

Modi's visit to China also comes amid backlash from the United States over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war.

India's oil purchase also prompted Donald Trump to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, taking the total levies on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

PM Modi in China | What's on the agenda?

PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017.

Modi will be attending a welcome banquet dinner on Sunday. The main leaders summit is set to take place on Monday - September 1.

At the SCO Summit, Modi is expected to reiterate India's stance against cross-border terrorism in the context of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Modi is expected to told bilateral meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping. The Indian leader is also slated to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"There will be a number of bilateral meetings that will be organised on the sidelines. We are still finalising those meetings and will keep you updated on the proceedings," stated foreign secretary Vikram Misri during the briefing regarding the PM's visit to Japan and China.