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    PM Modi condoles loss of life in Delhi fire, announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

    Nine people died after a fire accident in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday morning.  

    Updated on: May 03, 2026 5:44 PM IST
    Edited by Sana Fazili
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi fire incident that left nine dead. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of 2 lakh for the kin of the dead and 50,000 for those injured.

    File photo of PM Modi (PMO / ANI)
    File photo of PM Modi (PMO / ANI)

    “The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he wrote on X.

    Nine people died after a deadly fire ripped through a four-storied residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

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    News/India News/PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Life In Delhi Fire, Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of Dead
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